ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – For a third time this season, the Mocs bested the Bucs on the hardwood, stifling ETSU all afternoon long in the SoCon semfinals.

ETSU was held scored just a pair of points in the second quarter and went more than ten minutes without a bucket in the middle of the contest.

Nevaeh Brown led the Blue and Gold with 12 points on the night. No other Buccaneer had more than five points, as the team shot just 28 percent from the floor.

The Mocs were paced by SoCon Freshman of the Year Raven Thompson. She dropped 23 points and grabbed ten rebounds in the victory.