CHARLESTON, SC (WJHL) – A kick off the foot of the Bulldogs’ specialist, Colby Kitner, from 39-yards out as the clock hit triple-zero was the difference on Saturday afternoon.

The Citadel corralled the eighth-ranked Bucs for much of the game, holding on for a 20-17 victory.

The Bulldogs played the possession game to perfection, controlling the ball for nearly 21 minutes in the second half.

Kitner got the scoring started for The Citadel, who then added to the lead in the second quarter, as Peyton Derrick hit Tyler Cherry for a 17-yard touchdown to make it 10-0.

The Bucs finally found the scoreboard just before halftime. A ten-play, 75-yard drive ended in a touchdown, as Tyler Riddell found Will Huzzie in the back of the endzone from in close.

In the third quarter, the teams traded rushing touchdowns, which included a Jacob Saylors 56-yard scamper. The Bucs then tied the game, 17-17, with a Tyler Keltner 28-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

ETSU pinned the Bulldogs back to their own 3-yard line with just over three minutes to play in regulation. However, big runs of 31 and 32 yards put the home team in position for that field goal as time expired.

Jacob Saylors carried the ball 24 times for 187 yards and a touchdown. Through the air, Tyler Riddell completed 13-of-24 passes for 168 yards to go along with a score and an interception, which came in the endzone.

On defense, Chandler Martin set a new single-game program record with 23 tackles on the day.

The Citadel held the ball for 39:16 and ran for 246 yards in the victory.

ETSU (1-1) returns home to continue SoCon play next Saturday, as they welcome Furman at 7:30 p.m.