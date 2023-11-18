JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Bucs kicked off against The Citadel Bulldogs at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

This is the Bucs’ last football game of the season, and the team is coming off a loss at Western Carolina last week.

Head Coach George Quarles said in a weekly press conference Monday that the team hopes to finish the season with a win.

“I think the big word is finish,” Quarles said on Monday. “You know, you got to finish what you started. That’s been my message to our guys. And not just finish it, but finish it the way you’re supposed to finish it with great effort, great energy.”

Players said nabbing a win for the season-ending game would help in the offseason.

“I think getting the win here on this last one is going to, you know, maybe give us a little more extra motivation going into the offseason, going into offseason workouts and whatnot,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Chris Everhart said on Monday.

The Bucs kickoff in Johnson City at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on WXSM-AM 640.