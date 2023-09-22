BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University football will open conference play on the road Saturday.

The Bucs are headed down to Alabama to take on the Samford Bulldogs in their first SoCon matchup of the season.

ETSU goes into Saturday’s game 1-2 after Austin Peay dominated the Bucs 63-3 in Week 3.

The Blue and Gold defense was powerless against Austin Peay, allowing a touchdown on each of the Governors’ first five possessions. The only points from the Bucs came from a late first-quarter field goal.

Injuries plagued the Bucs’ quarterback spot last week. Tyler Riddell remained on the sidelines in recovery. Baron May took over the starting spot but left the game last week with an injury before the half, and transfer Tim Dorsey was also injured in the second half, leaving Haynes Eller to play out the rest of the game.

Samford is fresh off a 45-13 loss to Auburn, which was preceded by a 30-7 loss to SoCon rival Western Carolina. Like ETSU, the Bulldogs are 1-2 going into Saturday’s game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+. News Channel 11 will provide highlights and coverage online and at 11 p.m. Saturday.