ETSU excluded from Williamson’s ‘top five’

Daivien Williamson goes high before being undercut by the defender. (Photo: Jeff Keeling/WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It appears sophomore guard Daivien Williamson is no longer considering returning to the ETSU men’s basketball team.

After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Williamson posted the “top five” schools he is considering to social media Monday night.

ETSU didn’t make the list.

The five schools that did: Wake Forest, San Diego State, Georgetown, Brigham Young, and Tulsa.

Williamson played in all 34 games this season and made 14 starts. He averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 assists per game and shot 48.4 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

His announcement comes just a few hours after ETSU junior guard Bo Hodges announced that he will transfer to Butler University.