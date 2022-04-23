JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs scored seven runs in their final three turns at-bat to rally past VMI, 10-5, on Saturday afternoon.

After a quiet first two innings, that saw no hits by either team, Brett Cook broke open the scoring in the third with a three-run blast to right field. Trey Morgan would add an RBI single for the Keydets before the inning was through, giving them a 4-0 cushion.

The ETSU bats finally arrived in the fourth inning, with the Bucs already facing two outs. David Beam and Justin Hanvey hit back-to-back RBIs to trim the deficit.

After allowing a run in the sixth inning, Hanvey launched a home run of his own to tie the game, 5-5.

The Bucs then exploded for four run in the seventh, with Noah Webb, Beam and Hanvey all driving home runs via the single.

Bryce Hodge gave the Blue and Gold pitching staff some insurance with a sac fly in the eighth inning.

Hanvey was a one-man wrecking crew for ETSU, finishing 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a home run. Beam and Webb accounted for the other three RBIs on the day.

Andrew Ronne earned the win for the Bucs, allowing no runs and no hits over the final 2.2 innings of the contest.

ETSU improves to 23-12 on the season and is 5-3 in SoCon play.

The two teams will conclude the weekend series on Sunday. First pitch from Thomas Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.