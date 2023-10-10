JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs closed out the 25th rendition of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate with a sweep on Tuesday.

The Blue and Gold gashed the rest of the field at Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough this week, topping the team leaderboard with a score of 837 (-27). ETSU’s Mats Ege led from start to finish, becoming the fourth Buccaneer golfer to win the home tournament.

Ege finished with a score of 200 (-16) to claim a five-stroke victory.

“It’s fun, but the feeling that you have to win, it’s something that can be really hard to kind of deal with, I would just say, but we’ve done a really good job with that,” he said. “Not just today, but in the past too.”

“Yeah, it’s great to watch him do that,” head coach Jake Amos said. “I think now it’s just kind of going away from home and making sure we kind of keep the same attitude and mindset, and I think we can have a good chance of winning next week.”

Teammate Algot Kleen (-11) secured a 1-2 finish for ETSU, as the junior carded the lowest round on the course Tuesday with a 66.

Jenson Forrester (-2, T12), Remi Chartier (+3, T36) and Matty Dodd-Berry (+6, T59) rounded out the Bucs’ team scoring.

Archie Davies, competing in the tournament as an individual, finished tied-seventh with a score of 213 (-3). Ben Carberry (+1, T27) and Joshua Pritchett (+3, T36) also wrapped up play as individuals on Tuesday.

For a full look at the leaderboards, click here.

ETSU will look to make it back-to-back teams wins this weekend, as they compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta beginning on Friday.