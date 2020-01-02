ETSU edges Wofford in 49-48 defensive battle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team took down defending conference champion Wofford in a 49-48 defensive battle inside Freedom Hall on New Year’s Day.

The game got off to a slow start, with Tray Boyd scoring the game’s first field goal, a three-point jumper, about four minutes in. A defensive battle ensued until the Bucs went on a 7-0 run late in the half, but Wofford closed the gap with four free throws to make it 21-18 going into halftime.

The Bucs shot 35% from the field, 9% beyond the arc, and 80% at the line in the first half.

Offensive action ramped up in the second half with the Bucs sinking four field goals and a free throw to jump to a 10-point lead in the first five minutes. The Terriers responded with a 10-0 run to make it a one-point game with about eight minutes remaining.

Things got crazy when a turnover by ETSU’s Bo Hodges allowed Wofford’s Messiah Jones to make a layup, making it a one-point game with just 19 seconds left. Then, ETSU’s Patrick Good was fouled with 13 seconds on the clock, but he missed the free throw. Wofford grabbed the rebound but Isiah Tisdale made his third steal of the night to secure the win for ETSU.

Good led the Bucs in scoring with 12 points, all of which were delivered in the second half. He went 4-8 from beyond the arc. Jeromy Rodriguez put up nine points and eight rebounds while Tisdale scored eight points and made seven assists. N’Guessan ended the night with seven defensive rebounds and three blocked passes.

Messiah Jones put up 18 points for Wofford. The Terrier’s leading scorer going into the game, Storm Murphy, had just six points.

The win broke a four-game losing streak against the Terriers and propels ETSU to 13-2 overall, 2-0 in the conference, and 9-0 at home so far this season. The Bucs have won their last five games.

Who’s Next:

ETSU travels to Furman this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.