ETSU eases by Lane in an exhibition, 94-35

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 3, 2021) – Four players scored in double figures, including a game-high 18 points from Damiah Griffin, as the ETSU women’s basketball team eased its way to a 94-35 exhibition win over Lane on Wednesday night inside Brooks Gym.

As a team, ETSU shot 54 percent from the field (33-61) and dished out 22 assists – seven coming from Kaia Upton (Nashville) – while the Buccaneer defense limited Lane to a 26 percent clip (14-55) from the field and forced 30 turnovers. The Blue and Gold cashed those miscues into 34 points and outscored the Dragons, 21-6, in fastbreak points. ETSU won the battle on the boards by 20, 50-30, and the Buccaneer bench produced 53 points.

