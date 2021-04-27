ETSU Drops Midweek Contest at No. 22 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (April 27, 2021) — The ETSU Baseball Team traveled to Blacksburg, Va. on Tuesday afternoon to face its final Power-5 opponent of the season. The Blue and Gold were unable to get on the board as the 22nd-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies shutout ETSU at Atlantic Union Bank Park, 12-0.

The Hokies got on the board in the first with a two-out RBI single to right in the second. The score stayed at 1-0 until the fifth, where the Hokies plated six runs, on five walks and two hits in the inning to take a 7-0 lead.

In the seventh, after a double play, the next two Hokies reached base and were driven in during the next at bat on a two-out RBI double down the third base line to give the Hokies a nine-run lead. The Hokies plated the game’s final three runs in the eighth.