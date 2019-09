East Tennessee scored the most points since the program was brought back in 2015, beating Shorter 48-10

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) ETSU redshirt-freshman quarterback Trey Mitchell shined against Shorter, throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 15 attempts in the Bucs’ 48-10 victory Saturday night.

East Tennessee scored the most points since football came back to the school in 2015. The Buccaneers look to keep this momentum going next Saturday when they host VMI at 7:30 p.m.