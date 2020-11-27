ETSU defeats MTSU in first win of Shay era

ESTERO, Fla. (WJHL) — After starting the season with two losses, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team defeated Middle Tennessee 57–43 on Friday to clinch its first win under first-year head coach Jason Shay.

In a game where points were hard to come by, both teams remained neck and neck until ETSU (1–2) embarked on an 8–0 run about midway through the second half. The Bucs extended their lead to 15 within the final minute before closing on their 14-point victory over the Blue Raiders (0–2).

Ledarrius Brewer led the Buccaneers in scoring and rebounds with 20 points and eight boards. His brother, Ty Brewer, and Silas Adheke both put up eight points. Serrel Smith contributed four points and four of the team’s 12 steals.

Deandre Dishman generated 10 points for Middle Tennessee.

The Bucs shot 20–58 from the field, 4–22 beyond the arc, and 13–19 from the free throw line.

ETSU will hit the road again on Tuesday, Dec. 8 to face UNC-Asheville inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.