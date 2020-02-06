ETSU defeats Chattanooga 80-64

Bucs set record with 5th straight season of 20 or more wins

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five players scored in double-digits to carry the ETSU men’s basketball team to an 80-64 win over rival UT Chattanooga on Wednesday, marking the team’s tenth straight win over the Mocs.

ETSU trailed Chattanooga 29-35 at halftime before surging in the second half to take the lead for good.

Tray Boyd III, who made his second start of the season, led the Bucs in scoring with 18 points. Boyd III missed all six of his shots in the first half but went 6-9 in the second, including 5-7 from beyond the arc.

Both Lucas N’Guessan and Daivien Williamson made their first collegiate double-doubles. N’Guessan put up 12 points and 12 rebounds, four on offense and eight on defense. Williamson contributed 14 points and made 10 assists. Bo Hodges put up 16 points and made six rebounds while Isaiah Tisdale scored 11 points.

Hodges is now just 88 points shy from reaching the 1,000-point mark.

David Jean-Baptiste led the Mocs in scoring with 16 points. Matt Ryan, the team’s top scorer going into the game, put up 14 points.

Chattanooga shot 45% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. ETSU went 53% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

Wednesday night’s victory means five straight seasons of 20 or more wins for the Bucs, something that hasn’t happened before in program history. The matchup also marked the 90th time the two rival teams have met on the court.

ETSU defeated Chattanooga 75-64 just a couple of weekends ago inside Freedom Hall.

The Bucs are now 20-4 overall and 9-2 in the Southern Conference. They will hit the road again this Saturday to face Mercer in Macon, Georgia. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. inside Hawkins Arena.