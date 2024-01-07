JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Cheer and Dance teams hosted a “Friends and Family Nationals Showcase” on Sunday to show their loved ones the routines they’ll perform this week at the UDA Nationals in Orlando, Florida.

Members of ETSU’s Cheer and Dance teams told News Channel 11 that most of their winter breaks have been filled with rehearsal sessions and time spent perfecting their routines.

“I would say we’ve been practicing at least 6 hours a day, if not more since we’ve really started our natty’s practice,” said dance team Senior Makyiah Goodwin. “And we do two a day. So we’ll practice for 2 hours or 3 hours in the morning and then 2 or 3 hours at night, so it’s a lot of work and it really takes a lot of dedication and time. But the outcome is all worth it.”

Goodwin said showcase events like the one Sunday at Brooks Gym are a great way to show the community the result of months of hard work behind the scenes.

“Sometimes people think that we just sat on the sidelines and look pretty in our sparkly uniforms and makeup,” she said. “But there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes with a dance team, an entire team like that, especially when it comes to now, this season.”

Cheer Senior Katie Swigert said she’s thrilled to go to nationals with her team one last time before she graduates.

“It’s my last year, so I’m just really excited to go out and perform for one last time,” Swigert said. “No matter what we place, I just really want to go out and hit a nice routine just to feel good.”

The teams used Sunday’s showcase as an outlet to get one final practice in, as well as to shake off the nerves of the upcoming competition, according to Swigert. Both squads performed routines for each category they’re competing in, including gameday, poms and jazz.