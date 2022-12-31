JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs have already earned their 13th victory before the calendar turns to January, as ETSU dropped visiting Converse College 82-35 on Saturday.

The Blue and Gold never trailed against the Valkyries, opening the game on a 16-6 run and never looking back.

All eleven players that checked in for ETSU scored at least two points and six had at least seven points on the day. Kendall Folley turned in a career-best 17 points and four rebounds, while Journee McDaniel chipped in 13 points off the bench.

“Yeah, it was really good to get a little deeper into the rotation – that’s something that we want to do going forward,” head coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “We don’t want to go just six or seven. We know that to be competitive in February, at the end of February, we need to have and use our depth.”

ETSU’s defense also allowed Converse to shoot just 24 percent from the field, as the Valkyries also turned the ball over a staggering 28 times.

“Having that little break was a little difficult, but it wasn’t really anything,” Folley said after the game. “We got practicing, we came back with the intent – like we have a goal, we want to get somewhere in the season. So, we were all just determined – the rust shook off pretty quick.”

Zahra Cross scored a team-high 15 points for Converse in defeat.

ETSU begins SoCon play at Brooks Gymnasium on Thursday, January 5. Tip-off against rival Chattanooga is set for 7 p.m.