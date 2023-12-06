JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 6, 2023) – The ETSU women’s basketball team won its second game in a row on Wednesday when it defeated Charleston Southern by a score of 79-52. With Wednesday’s victory, the Buccaneers improved to 6-3 on the 2023-24 campaign.

ETSU had a balanced offense with four different players in double figures en route to a season-high 79 points. Jaileyah Cotton led the way with a career-high 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. Courtney Moore and Jakhyia Davis were not far behind with 15 points apiece and Journee McDaniel added 12 points as well. Additionally, Davis and McDaniel narrowly missed out on double-doubles totaling nine and eight rebounds, respectively.

East Tennessee State started quickly on Wednesday. ETSU held Charleston Southern to 2-for-14 shooting from the field and CSU totaled just five points in the opening frame. It marks the 11th time this season that the Bucs have held an opposing team to under 10 points in a quarter. Offensively, the Bucs were balanced. Moore tallied six points and Davis was not far behind with five. ETSU capped the first quarter on a 9-0 run and held a 17-5 lead after one quarter.