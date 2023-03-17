LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball opened its postseason push in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) quarterfinals with an offensive display, thrashing Florida International, 81-56.

With the victory, Brenda Mock Brown and crew set the single-season record for wins with 24.

“I was just ecstatic for that team in the locker room just now,” Mock Brown said after the game. “That little team right there made history.”

“It just feels good to just accomplish that with such a great team and staff,” freshman forward Journee McDaniel said. “It’s just really good to have that and experience that and just put that up.”

The Blue and Gold opened the contest firing on all cylinders – jumping out to an 14-3 advantage. The Panthers tried to hang tough, but couldn’t keep pace, as the Bucs made 65.2 percent (30-46) of their shots on the day.

ETSU led by as many as 35 points in the lopsided victory, paced by four players finishing with at least 12 points.

Sophomore guard Kendall Folley led all scorers with 24 points, while chipping in six rebounds.

“I’m just grateful that we have this postseason and that we get to keep playing,” Folley said after the game. “I just told myself I’d come in and give it my all and do everything to contribute to the team.”

Courtney Moore splashed home 14 points, including four three-pointers, while Nevaeh Brown and McDaniel each finished with 12 points.

Tanajah Hayes led FIU with 17 points, as the Panthers were held to just 31.1 percent shooting.

ETSU will face New Mexico State (17-16) in the WBI semifinals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.