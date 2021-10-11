ETSU cracks top 10 in FCS polls

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is ranked No. 10 in the latest FCS college football polls following the Buccaneers’ 48-21 win over The Citadel on Saturday.

The Bucs earned a No. 10 ranking in both the STATS Perform FCS Poll and FCS Coaches Poll.

This is ETSU’s highest ranking since Oct. 11, 1997, when the team was ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in both polls.

The Bucs are 6–0 for just the third time in program history (1969 and 1936).

The team will hit the road Saturday to face longtime rival Chattanooga. After suffering a 34–37 loss to VMI last Saturday, the Mocs are currently 2–3 overall and 1–1 in conference play. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.