ETSU considering ‘bubble’ option for basketball season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University could pursue a “bubble” option for the upcoming basketball season, depending on what the NCAA decides and if spectators will be allowed.

That means players would be kept in one area to limit the chances of being exposed to COVID-19.

ETSU Sports Information Director Kevin Brown confirmed Tuesday that the university has been meeting for several weeks regarding this possible choice, but said Athletic Director Scott Carter is not ready to comment at this time.

The decision will depend on whether the NCAA postpones the start of the season and if fans will be allowed to attend games.