ETSU community reacts to SoCon’s postponement of football, all fall sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The start of the school year is coming up quick, but for ETSU, it’ll start without football on Saturdays.

“I’m saddened any time we don’t have the opportunity for student athletes to compete,” SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said.

The Southern Conference postponed all fall sports, hoping to play these seasons in the spring.

Huge bomb from the @SoConSports this afternoon, postponing all fall sports. @ETSUAthletics athletic director Scott Carter said in a statement, "this difficult decision was made in the best interest of health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans." @WJHL11 https://t.co/TLPD7LSYe4 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) August 13, 2020

“The environment is just not conducive enough right now from a health and safety standpoint for everyone involved to be able to move forward so we’re making the right decision even though it’s really hard the bottom line is the health and safety of our students athletes and all involved including our fans have to come first,” Schaus said.

That’s all the fans, including the students like Mac Carraway, a sophomore at ETSU.

“I didn’t know how everything would play out, I will miss it, I’ll just miss having that community of going to the games interacting with not just our students but people in the community of Johnson City coming to games and showing support,” Carraway.

It’s the whole experience fans will miss out on this fall, including the marching band.

“Imagine a football game without hearing your favorite team’s fight song,” Zane Ballenger said.

Ballenger is a senior drum major, and was expecting to have his final season with the Marching Bucs.

“We always want to have our last season, you never really know when last time is your last.. part of our motto is we take care of our own people and we’re still connected we’re still going strong it’s just a little fresh right now..with….pain,” Ballenger said.

You hate to see these kids’ experiences get taken away, but Carraway said if they do have games in the spring, with fans, he’ll be there.

“Anyway I could show my support and love to the school I’ll do it any way,” Carraway said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.