ETSU coaches and athletes tentatively set to return to campus on June 15

Johnson City, TN — While the NCAA has said student-athletes could return to campuses on June 8th, the Southern Conference and the ETSU Bucs athletic department has decided to wait a little longer.

The targeted date for buccaneer coaches to return to campus will be June 15th, but that’s not in stone just yet… everything was shut down in March because of the coronavirus and since then university’s have been working with federal and local public health organizations to figure out a time that would be safe to have their athletes back on campus.

And even when they do return all student-athletes and staff members will follow elevated safety protocols for testing, tracing, and treatment.

“My hope is that we have 30 to 50 student-athletes that will work in these voluntary workouts when we are going again by appointment we’ll have limited numbers of them in our conditioning and strength area so we won’t have a compressed volume where people are on top one or another in confined spaces we’ll be very careful about that out business operations and our work ethic and all of those things will remain the same a lot more deliberate measures in cleaning, hygiene and protection from one another and social distancing obviously says Scott Carter ETSU Athletic Director.”