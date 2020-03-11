ETSU coach Steve Forbes reacts to NCAA decision limiting tournament attendance

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 16: Head coach Steve Forbes watches on against the Florida Gators during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU men’s basketball coach Steve Forbes is reacting to the NCAA’s decision to limit fan attendance in the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

Wednesday’s decision to limit attendance to “essential staff and limited family” comes just two days after the Buccaneers punched their ticket to the tournament by winning the Southern Conference championship.

“It’s really sad for the players, fans, and everyone involved with this great tournament, but we must do what’s best for their health and safety. It’s a historical time that has warranted a historical decision,” Forbes said in a statement.

The Bucs will make their first appearance in the tournament since 2017.

The men’s tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday. Games will begin next week.