ETSU coach Jason Shay talks about the departure of senior Patrick Good

Johnson City, TN — ETSU head basketball coach Jason Shay held his weekly press conference with the media this afternoon and the conversation surrounded the upcoming schedule and the departure of redshirt senior Patrick Good who announced on Wednesday he was opting out of this season.

Coach Shay announced he had several meetings with good before the former Crockett star came to his decision, he also mentioned the University will have to eat that scholarship this season unless he offers it to one of the non-scholarship players on the team.



The landscaping of the Bucs will look different this season as far as the roster, but Shay says it’s nothing new and that he likes this team

“Would I had expected it, no but there is change all the time when I came with Coach Forbes we had a lot of turn over then as well and we had to sign 8 or 9 guys in that class so I think we have some talented players and I think we have a chance to be pretty good, how good I don’t know, says Shay.”