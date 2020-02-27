ETSU clinches No. 1 Southern Conference seed, share of title

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The ETSU men's basketball team defeated Wofford 60-54 Wednesday night to clinch a share of the Southern Conference regular season title and the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

The Buccaneers trailed for most of the game but overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half with a 14-2 run. Lucas N'Guessan made a steal and dunked it to give ETSU a 48-47 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.