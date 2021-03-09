ETSU claims game one over Mountaineers, falls in game two

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 9, 2021) – In what feels like weeks since their last contest, the ETSU Softball squad shook off the rust in a midweek doubleheader with Appalachian State at Betty Basler Field in Johnson City, Tenn. The Bucs claimed game one over the visiting Mountaineers, before dropping the second contest in the Tuesday tilt. With the split, ETSU improves its record to 5-3 on the season, while Appalachian State climbs to 11-5.

Game 1: ETSU 2, Appalachian State 0

Neither team cracked the scoreboard until the bottom of the second inning when ETSU jumped ahead for the 1-0 lead. Freshman left fielder Lilly Holston (Powell, Tenn.) lifted a sacrifice fly to right field with bases loaded, bringing home Andrea Sarhatt (Knoxville, Tenn.) for the game’s first run.

The one run was all ETSU needed as senior righty Kelly Schmidt (Norcross, Ga.) pitched a gem en route to her third win of the season, including her second complete-game shutout. Schmidt allowed just three hits between the third and sixth inning and received a big boost from Sarhatt who flashed the leather in an acrobatic catch at the fence to rob the Mountaineers of a potential game-tying base hit.

The Bucs carried the momentum from Sarhatt’s catch into the bottom of the sixth inning to plate another run, doubling their lead to two. After Lauren Lee (Cleveland, Tenn.) drew a two-out walk, Kylie Toler (Bradenton, Fla.) laced an RBI double in the right center gap for the 2-0 advantage.

Appalachian State went three up and three down in the final inning as Schmidt slammed the door shut for the Bucs’ fifth win of the season.