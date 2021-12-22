ETSU claims 86–84 victory over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WJHL) — David Sloan sank a three-pointer with seconds left in the game and East Tennessee State defeated Georgia 86–84 on Wednesday night.

Sloan led the Buccaneers in scoring with 24 points while Jordan King put 22 on the scoreboard. Ledarrius Brewer and Mohab Yasser both scored 12 apiece.

It was ETSU’s first win over a Power Five program since the Bucs overwhelmed LSU during the 2019-20 season.

The Bucs, who were coming off a two-game losing streak, advance to 8–5 on the season. They will begin conference play on Dec. 30 when they travel to rival Chattanooga.