JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with ETSU athletics announced Monday that the upcoming game between ETSU at Chattanooga has been postponed.

In the release officials said the game was postponed, “ue to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Chattanooga’s program.”

The game was scheduled to take place at Freedom Hall Wednesday, January 27.

ETSU is still scheduled to host The Citadel on January 30 at 4 p.m.

You can find ETSU’s schedule for the remainder of the season HERE.