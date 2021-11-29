ETSU Charlie Weber improved his game with the help of a new head coach

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team will be back on the court Wednesday night when they travel to Birmingham to face UAB out of conference USA.

They have won their last 5 games following losses to Appalachian State and the University of Tennessee at the beginning of the season. As they have gotten better one guy that seems to improve is Charlie Weber, who registered his first collegiate double-double Saturday against Lees-McRae as he finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, marking career highs for the ETSU post player. Head coach Des Oliver says he and Weber were like “oil and water,” when he first got here, but they are starting to see common ground

“Charlie Weber is a high major talent his upside right now is between the ears it’s studying the game of basketball it’s understanding coverage’s ball screen coverage’s, understanding sets he’s getting better but on day one when I arrived there he was here and I was here and we struggled to come together and he’s a tough dude I have been on his case since June and he just smiles and says yes coach I got you and performs I love him to death he’s a really good kid but he’s really talented Charlie Weber could be a conference player if he can figure the mental part if it out.”