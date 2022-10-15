MACON, Ga. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers’ quest for a second-straight SoCon victory fell short on Saturday evening, as the the Bears pulled away from the visitors late for a 55-33 victory.

One of Tyler Keltner’s four field goals put ETSU on the scoreboard first with a 3-0 lead. But, the bears responded with a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes by Fred Payton to push ahead, 14-3.

Jawan Martin provided a special-teams spark by blocking a punt, nearly recovered in the endzone by Erek Campbell for a touchdown. Instead, on the very next play, Jacob Saylors bowled in to trim the deficit to 14-10.

Payton led Mercer down the field on another eight-play scoring drive, capped off by a 15-yard connection to Ty James to extend the lead to 21-10. The Bears quarterback’s fourth touchdown of the half put them up 28-10, when the Blue and Gold rallied.

Jacob Saylors scored another short touchdown with under six minutes remaining in the second quarter and a second Keltner field goal sent ETSU into the break trailing by just eight, 28-20.

Keltner’s third score of the day sliced the Mercer lead to just five points, but that’s as close as the Bucs would get for the remainder of the game.

An Isaiah Wilson 37-yard touchdown reception put the Bucs within 38-33. However, Payton’s fifth passing touchdown of the day and a late 41-yard interception returned for touchdown inflated the Bears’ score in the final minutes.

ETSU threw the ball 45 times in the loss, with Tyler Riddell and Baron May, once again, sharing time under center. Riddell finished 20-for-35 with 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. May was 5-of-10 for 24 yards and a pick.

Nine different receivers caught passes for the Blue and Gold, due to the pass-heavy gameplan.

ETSU struggled to get Jacob Saylors going on the ground, as the senior rushed 16 times for 25 yards and a pair of scores.

Mercer’s Fredy Payton completed 25-of-35 passing attempts for 383 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

ETSU (3-4, 1-4 SoCon) returns to Johnson City for Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, as they face Samford at 3:30 p.m.