ETSU can’t keep pace with Western Carolina as Bucs drop fourth-straight

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team only trailed Western Carolina by five at halftime, but the Catamounts outscored the Bucs 32-23 in the second half to lock down the 62-48 victory Tuesday night at Brooks Gym.

Freshman center Jakhyia Davis was the only double-digit scorer for the Johnson City squad as she chalked up 10 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard E’Lease Stafford tallied eight points and three rebounds, while freshman guard Carly Hooks and junior guard Kaia Upton each recorded seven.

Four out of the five Western Carolina starters reached double figures led by freshman guard Zanoria Cruz, who