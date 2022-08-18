Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers under head coach George Quarles are getting closer to and closer to kicking off a new era in Blue and Gold history when they open the season on Thursday September 1st against Mars Hill inside Greene Stadium.

The Bucs will return 37 lettermen from a year ago, including seven starters on both sides of the ball.

On offense the Bucs are stacked with pre-season offensive player of the year Jacob Saylors (sailors) and first team quarterback Tyler Riddell.

Not getting the respect he deserves is wide receiver Will Huzzie, who earned a spot on the all American team last year, plus he’s on target to break several team records.

“Hopefully my biggest thing this year is get a thousand yards and this coaching staff likes to air it out and they will give me more opportunity to get that record that’s just a personnel goal of mine but the biggest goal is to get back to back SoCon champs so that is a big goal for me right now. Last year it was all running with Quay and Jacob and this year it’s more of receiving show Jacob is going to get his touches and he’s real good at catching too and the whole receiving Corp is not just going to be me I think they will get their touches and show their abilities.”