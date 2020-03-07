ETSU Bucs to play Western Carolina in semifinals on Sunday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Bucs will have another go at the Western Carolina Catamounts on Sunday.

After a dramatic comeback win against the Catamounts in the regular season, the Bucs will battle Western Carolina on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Southern Conference tournament.

The Bucs advanced through the quarterfinals on Saturday after defeating VMI 70-57.

Western Carolina defeated Mercer with an almost identical score of 70-56 on Saturday.

The Bucs will play in the semifinals in Asheville at 4 p.m. on Sunday.