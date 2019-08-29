ETSU Bucs superfan prepares for football season opener

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The start of the East Tennessee State University football season is just days away and fans across the region are getting ready to cheer on the Bucs.

News Channel 11 met a Bucs superfan whose road to the stands started on the football field.

Last season – more than 8,000 fans filled the stands per game at Greene Stadium.

One of the fans at every game is East Tennessee native Jeremy Puckett.

If you look outside and inside Puckett’s house – you can tell he loves football.

His man cave – adorned with gear from his two favorite teams the Green Bay Packers and the ETSU Bucs.

“I might have a little bit of a football addiction,” Puckett said.

He even spent some time on the field for the Bucs during the 1996 season during a historic year.

“We made it to the second round of the NCAA playoffs,” Puckett said.

When ETSU discontinued the football program in 2003 – Puckett was crushed.

“I was a little against ETSU for a little while I’m not going to lie,” Puckett said.

Fast forward to 2015 – Bucs football returned and so did his good spirits.

“I was a little against ETSU for a little while I’m not going to lie, but my friends had asked me and stuff and I’d always told them if they ever bring football back, we’re full in,” Puckett said.

From his man cave, to his garage, blue and gold.

“I’m usually the first in the parking lot, you know cooking for everybody,” Puckett said.

For this former player turned superfan – the only way the program can go from here is up.

“I love that we have a good quality program here in East Tennessee, the real East Tennessee, and I want everybody to come out and support them,” Puckett said.