ETSU Bucs scheduled to face Abilene Christian Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 25th

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers are still not back on the basketball court as they continue to stay in quarantine because of a COVID-19 positive test among a few of the players.

However News Channel 11 sports did confirm tonight with the sports information department the ETSU Buccaneers will open their season on November 25th against Abilene Christian in the 2020 Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida.

Other teams in the tournament include MTSU, Akron, Austin Peay, Omaha, Indiana State, and East Carolina.

The Bucs under new head coach Jason Shay return 3 players from last year that won a school-record 30 games and the SoCon championship.