ETSU Bucs LeDarrius Brewer is doubtful for the Furman game

Johnson City, TN — Due to the COVID-19 re-acclimation period, ETSU guard/forward Ledarrius Brewer is doubtful for Saturday’s game at Furman. Brewer will continue to complete further testing with the medical staff, and based on those results, that will determine when he can return.

“The health and safety of my players is our number one priority, says ETSU head coach Jason Shay we are following all of the safety measures put in place by our medical team. When the doctors give Ledarrius the green light, and he’s comfortable with playing, then he will return to competition.”