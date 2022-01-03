ETSU Bucs learn from humbling loss to Chattanooga

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team didn’t have a good Happy New Year, their game this weekend against Western Carolina was postponed because of Covid within the Catamounts camp.

That meant the Bucs had to stew over their embarrassing loss to Chattanooga last Thursday on the road 82-52….

This morning at 640 am the morning monster Bucs head coach Des Oliver said his team got “punked” on national television and now he’s curious to see how they get up off the mat before their Wednesday night game against the VMI Keydets inside Freedom Hall.

“We didn’t fight that whole game and we started to give up and that is not the team we won’t be to be in the SoCon and that is one of the biggest things coach said to us during the film the next day if we want to win games in this league then we are going to have to fight.”

“After a loss like that you don’t want the team to linger and go into another game that we should win and lose, but I think those extra off days helped us get back to who we are.”

“Chatt do what they do and what they do and they are huge and they defend the paint that style of play without having my front line and at least getting Charlie back there is some work that needs to be done for us to figure that out.”