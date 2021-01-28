ETSU Bucs hoping hot streak not cooled off because of COVID delay

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team didn’t play last night because Chattanooga postponed the game due to covid, but this morning they woke up in first place in the SoCon after Wofford fell to The Citadel.

The Bucs were coming into the game hot after winning three of their last four games and 6 of their last seven games. Head coach Jason Shay hopes this latest interruption because of covid on the Chattanooga side doesn’t disrupt the flow of the basketball team which has been playing some of its best basketball lately.

The disruption you always worry about because we were in some type of flow, says Shay. ” We played 4 games in 7 days we played pretty well played really good competition and we are able to go 3 and one and too miss a play date on Wednesday we’ve had plenty of practice just trying to continue to be sharp and continue to improve on the things that have plagued us a little bit and we’ll get ready to play on Saturday.”