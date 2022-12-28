Johnson City, TN — Following the Christmas holiday, the ETSU men’s basketball team opens a clean slate as the Buccaneers start Southern Conference play at Wofford on Thursday night with Tip-off set for 7 p.m

The Bucs need a clean slate, they are currently riding a 5 game losing streak by a margin of 14 points and their (4-9) non conference record is the worst in the SoCon…. But all of that could be considered window dressing, because what matters now is how you do in the conference before tournament action in March.

“Last year we got off to a pretty good start and we had a roster change and we could not survive we could not find a way to win enough and this team is the opposite we had our adversity early with bodies not being available and bodies being injured and out overall youth with guys being their first time playing and I’m telling my guys we have seen what we need to better at the timing is good for this team because now you fix it come conference time and really make a mark for yourself and you have 18 opportunities to go do it.”