JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 19, 2020) – As the NCAA early signing period came to a close on Wednesday, the ETSU men’s basketball team landed another guard as Allen Strothers (Newport News, Va.) signed his national letter of intent to join the Buccaneers next fall.

Strothers, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Menchville High School, averaged 14.0, six rebounds, seven assists and six steals per game during his career for the Monarchs.