Johnson City, TN — Barth and his ETSU teammates will open Southern conference tournament action tomorrow in Greenville, South Carolina when they face the Citadel Bulldogs at 9 am… The good news for the Bucs is that these two teams just played this past weekend and the Bucs took 2 out of 3 from Tony Skole’s Bulldogs, so they enter this game pretty confidently.

CAM NORGREN : “It’s definitely a big advantage because we know how they play, we’re coming off a couple of big wins off of them, were going in with some confidence. We’re excited. we just know they play a lot of small balls, they like to — they hit the ball they, don’t strike out much so were just — we’ve got an advantage. we know, we know how to play them.

TOMMY BARTH : We’re feeling good at the plate right now, we see the ball well. We just got to keep piecing together hits and keep scoring runs

TONY PENNUCCI: if you look at it almost like it’s another season really cause everybody is starting from scratch. I mean yeah we’re playing at 9 am and there’s a lot of challenges ahead of us but I think we’ll be fine.”