ETSU Buccaneers will have a tall order when facing Furman on Saturday

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers will face arguably their toughest opponent this season on Saturday when they travel to Greenville, SC to play Furman.

The Bucs have not played in two weeks because they have been sidelined due to a COVID-19 positive test, that knocked them out of three games.



Now with only 4 practices under their belt, they’ll have to play a paladin team that is 9-3 overall and tied with them in first with no losses. The Bucs hold a slim advantage over the Paladins in their series, but they have struggled at Timmons arena losing 5 of their last 6 games played there

“I think they are probably the most veteran group in the league they have guys that have been there awhile played a lot of games together and been successful so it’s going to be a tough game because of that experience there is no substitute for experience and so it’s going to be a hornet’s nest in the 5 years I’ve been here we’ve only won there one time and it takes a last-second shot from the player of the year in the SoCon that year in Desonta Bradford so it’s a tough place to play, says ETSU head coach Jason Shay”