ETSU Buccaneers will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 14 in Knoxville

Johnson City, TN — On Thursday the ETSU Buccaneers announced over social media they will face the Georgia Bulldogs on December 22nd in Athens, Georgia, but their first encounter against the SEC will take place on November 14th.

That's when the Bucs will travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers, the last time we mentioned this meeting the I's had not been dotted, nor the T's crossed.

New ETSU head coach Des Oliver who was a long time assistant coach for Rick Barnes at the University of Tennessee will coach in his second ETSU vs Tennessee match-up

The last time these two teams got together the Bucs almost pulled the upset in Freedom Hall losing 72-68, when Oliver was on the Vols bench