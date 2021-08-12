ETSU Buccaneers put on pads for the first time this season

Johnson City, TN — It’s starting to feel more and more like football for the ETSU Buccaneers because today they put the pads on for the first time during fall drills.

To be honest with you it wasn’t that long when they took them off, since they played this past spring after the SoCon canceled the football season in the fall of 2020.

The Blue & Gold just wrapped up its seven-day acclimation period assigned by the NCAA

The spring campaign featured six Southern Conference games in which the Bucs finished with a 4-2 record, narrowly missing the FCS Playoffs.

Now as they get ready to kick off the 2021 Fall season in Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Vanderbilt, players like star running back Quay Holmes said putting on the pads felt right.

“It felt good it was really good for us to just carry the pads again it’s easy to fly around when we just have helmets and just shells on and when we have the pants on too we can get into real football shape just getting to carrying the pads and the feeling of football, the expectations are higher I think they have to be higher every season that’s the only way we can improve we are 4-2 in the spring we had a pretty good season a lot of people say it was a very good season but we have the bar higher so coming into this fall playing a whole season and we are expecting more and more success.”