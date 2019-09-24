ETSU Buccaneers now set their sights on Furman

Johnson City, TN — Last week ETSU snapped a four-game losing streak to Austin Peay but the Bucs square off with Furman. Another squad that holds the series upperhand. The Paladins own the all-time matchups 25-8, including winning two out of the last three. It was nearly three straight wins for the squad from Greenville, South Carolina, but the Bucs battled back from 21 points down in the third quarter to earn the 29-27 victory. Like last season the Paladins have a very talented team, especially on the offens with running back Devin Wynn is second in the conference in rushing, while quarterback Darren Grainger sits in fifth for passing yards.

This Furman squad is loaded, but after the fight ETSU had in last years matchup theBucs know they’ve got the tools to beat the Paladins.

“Well when Austin came in he was like ‘Guys, let’s go, we gotta go, we got to go win the game, so we just came in and started making plays and plays starting happening over and over and it was like wow we can win this..”

“It’s going to be a challenge for us and I’m sure this is a game they’ve had circled on their schedule and on their calendar for a while after letting us come back from a 21-point deficit last year.”

“From what I’ve seen, what I’ve heard, they’re more of a well-balanced team now, they pass it, they throw it, they do it really well, well enough to get the wins they really need.”