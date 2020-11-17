ETSU Buccaneer’s lock-in UVA-Wise for a home date on December 12th

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team is now a game away from completing their schedule, but tonight new head coach Jason Shay announced another piece fell into place.

On his ETSU radio show Coach, Shay announced the Bucs will host UVA-Wise in Freedom Hall on December 17th

at the moment their first home game will be on December 12th against UAB, but they still have one more home game to finalize.

ETSU will open their season on November 25th against Abilene Christian in the Gulf Coast Showcase played in Fort Myers, Florida.