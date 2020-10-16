ETSU Buccaneers begin practice for the start of the upcoming season

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team opened practice last night, as they get ready for the upcoming season which starts in late November.

Who they will play was made a little clearer this afternoon by head coach Jason Shay during his weekly press conference, Shay announced that’s he almost locked up 9 non-conference games, mostly against D-one competition.

And while the location has changed the Bucs will still play Alabama this season in Tuscaloosa along with North Carolina A&T at Freedom Hall and to reach the maximum of 27 games, the Bucs will also take part in an M-T-E or multiple team event at the start of the season, which will be here quickly since practice has officially got underway.

“It’s exciting because it is the start of the official season we know the games will be approaching and we get to spend more time working with them on the court with the Cara hours and so it’s been good we have a few consistency problems we are up and down too many peaks and valleys guys are trying hard and they do correct things when they see them but we have to do it more consistently on consecutive days, says Shay.”