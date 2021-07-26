ETSU Buccaneers at Southern Conference media day in Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC — “It was an odd season for the SoCon last year…playing in the spring, stadiums capped at a certain number But one sign of things getting back to normal for the SoCon is right here…media days being held in-person…an indicator that this season is shaping up to be a good one—-

“It’s normal today, I certainly hope it’s normal tomorrow, I hope it’s normal next week because right now it looks like we’re returning to normal says ETSU head coach Randy Sanders”

This includes 100 capacity at Greene Stadium…a decision by the school last week…and these fans better get ready for a show…

“They’re going to find a way to run the football, find a way for that quarterback to be productive.”

“They’re big upfront in the offensive line.”

“They’re the toughest to move the ball on.”

Even the rest of the SoCon knows what the Bucs bring to the table…10 players were selected to the first or second All-Conference teams…

“We got the things we need, we got to keep working, we got to keep believing and we got to understand. It’s not going to happen because we want it to or we talk about it, it’s going to happen because we work about it, says Sanders”

One position that needs tinkering is the man under center…a trio of Bucs could be competing for the spot, including former David Crockett star Cade Larkins…

“If you can get three guys at every position that are competing then you got a chance to be pretty good because the players have to bring it every day. There are no days off on the practice field, there are no days off in the meeting field. You have to be ready to go each day, says Sanders”

Whoever the starter is…they better be able to hit their targets…because the Bucs have one right on their back…

“Last year means nothing other than you go from circled on the schedule as a potential homecoming opponent to circling on the schedule because they want to get you back after what happened last year.”

One of the dates the Bucs has circled…September fourth…the season-opener at Vanderbilt—-

In Asheville…Jesse Krull…News Channel 11 Sports