ETSU Buccaneer players talk about missing out on the NCAA tournament

Johnson City, TN — This season will always be the season of “what if’s” for the ETSU Buccaneer basketball team.

After winning over 30 games this season, one of only 4 teams to accomplish that feat and capturing the automatic bid by winning the SoCon championship the Bucs were expected to make some noise in the upcoming NCAA tournament, but their dream season was cut short when the “big dance” was canceled because of the coronavirus.

It left many players hurt, confused and wondering what if they got their one shining moment.

“Now that is something that plays in my head pretty much every day I say what could have been we were 30-4 going into the tournament and with our team and the way we played together we could have run through a couple of teams” according to senior guard Tray Boyd III.

And junior guard Bo Hodges went on to say “I’m really not over it some people might never get the chance to the NCAA tournament and experience you know I have another year but for the seniors, they don’t get to come back they didn’t pass the rule so but even for me we might not make it next year.”