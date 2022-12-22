(WJHL) — It’s National signing day around the country and while we had no local kids put pen to paper in this early signing period, the ETSU Buccaneers with 2nd year head coach George Quarles is excited about the Buccaneers haul so far.

At the beginning of the day it looked as if the Bucs were going to sign about two players, but there were some surprise signes from the transporter portal…

Even though the Bucs have their eye on a talented experienced quarterback there are others that have have signed but prefer to wait until February before announcing..

Still coach Quarles who ‘s looking for a balance of transfer portal guys and high schoolers is pretty pleased to sign his type of guys.

” We have had guys going in to the portal and so we are trying to put together a group that fits us and when we do that we’ll get back to where everyone wants us to be going 3-8 in a season is not what we want or thought was going to happen but we are what the record says we are.”