ETSU Buccaneer basketball team holds it’s first official practice

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU bucs have gone through an extended summer with 10 early practices, 2 weeks in Europe where they played a couple of games and now practice has officially opened for the upcoming season.

Early predictions have the Bucs picked as the top team to beat in the SoCon with 4 of their 5 starters returning from last season.

“I’m not really worried about pre-season polls I’m just trying to practice game by game.”

“We don’t really pay attention to it that will get you beat if you read too much into it you over hear looking that has nothing to do with anything that’s what fans and other people thing about us.”

“We don’t need to run from it that’s our goal every year to win the league so why not be picked No.1 that doesn’t really mean anything and it’s nice for the fans to read and maybe it’s something I can use in practice but it really doesn’t have any barring on what we are doing.”